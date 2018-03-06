Facebook Suspends Gun Manufacturer Over Weekly Giveaway — They’ve Been Giving Away Products Since 2012

Midwest Industries Inc. — a gun manufacturer in Waukesha, Wisconsin — announced the suspension of their Facebook page on Monday.

According to an Instagram post from Midwest, the company would not be able to select a winner of the company’s weekly, Friday Giveaway contest, as Facebook had blocked their page from posting for 24 hours.

“The hardest part about this is we try to follow their rules,” a Midwest spokesman told The Daily Caller. “If you look at their specific terms we aren’t violating any of them. It’s frustrating.”

Midwest had conducted these weekly giveaways dating back to at least November 2016.

Additionally, they had been giving away products on Facebook dating back to the page’s creation in 2012.– READ MORE

