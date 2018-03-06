Former CIA Director Slams Trump: When Will Congress ‘Realize You Are a Charlatan?’

Former CIA Director John Brennan took to Twitter on Monday to voice his displeasure with President Donald Trump.

In a tweet directed at Trump, Brennan called the president’s morning tweet a “great example of your paranoia, constant misrepresentation of the facts, and increased anxiety and panic,” toward special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:

This tweet is a great example of your paranoia, constant misrepresentation of the facts, and increased anxiety and panic (rightly so) about the Mueller investigation. When will those in Congress and the 30 percent of Americans who still support you realize you are a charlatan? — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) March 5, 2018

“When will those in Congress and the 30 percent of Americans who still support you realize you are a charlatan?” Brennan added. – READ MORE

