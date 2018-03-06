True Pundit

Former CIA Director Slams Trump: When Will Congress ‘Realize You Are a Charlatan?’

Former CIA Director John Brennan took to Twitter on Monday to voice his displeasure with President Donald Trump.

In a tweet directed at Trump, Brennan called the president’s morning tweet a “great example of your paranoia, constant misrepresentation of the facts, and increased anxiety and panic,” toward special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation:

“When will those in Congress and the 30 percent of Americans who still support you realize you are a charlatan?” Brennan added. – READ MORE

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
