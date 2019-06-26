Outrage after San Fran man dumps buckets of water from 2-story rooftop on homeless below (VIDEO)

San Francisco’s streets are littered with drug needles, human feces, and thousands of homeless vagrants with little respect for the taxpayers who support the city’s generous social programs.

At least one person is apparently so frustrated with the seeming inability of city officials to fix the problem they’ve taken it upon themselves to clean up the streets, one bucket at a time.

Someone is soaking homeless people in San Francisco with buckets of water dumped from rooftops. It's a move many are calling cruel. https://t.co/r3QqbDRM2I pic.twitter.com/1fjsstK35X — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 25, 2019

“Someone is soaking homeless people in San Francisco with buckets of water dumped from rooftops,” NBC Bay Area posted to Twitter, along with a video clip of the unidentified culprit. “It’s a move many are calling cruel.”

The video shows a person who appears to be a man dumping several large buckets of water on a homeless camp on the sidewalk below. The incident, which appears to have been recorded from an adjacent building, occurred Saturday at the corner of 20th and Bryant streets, in the city’s Mission District.

Rich Caraballo described the stunt as "horrible."