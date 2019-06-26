Iran says latest US sanctions ends ‘channel of diplomacy forever’

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a tweet Tuesday that the new U.S. sanctions that target Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials permanently end any chance of diplomacy between countries.

The comment was followed by Iranian President Rouhani, who mocked the White House and said it is “afflicted by mental retardation.” Rouhani spoke live in a televised address on Tuesday.

The U.S. and Iran have seen tensions increase exponentially in the past few weeks after an initial U.S. sanctions squeeze that Washington said led to the attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The situation became increasingly dire last week after Tehran admitted to downing a $100 million U.S. Navy drone.

RAND PAUL PRAISES TRUMP’S RESTRAINT

Abbas Mousavi took to Twitter to call out President Trump’s latest decision to impose additional sanctions and said the sanctions means “closing channel of diplomacy forever,” according to Reuters. – READ MORE