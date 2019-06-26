David Hogg Claims He’s Been Targeted for Assassination Seven Times

Student gun control activist David Hogg claims he has been targeted for assassination seven times over the course of the last year.

Hogg talked to the Washington Times about the alleged attempts on his life and said, “[It is] horrible that I have to live through this, and it is traumatizing.”

He added:

But you eventually become desensitized to it. Like, oh, your house got SWAT-ted. You got a call from the police saying someone said that everyone in your family had been killed and that you are being held hostage for $100,000. Right? That becomes part of daily life. It’s just something that you have to get through. But I mean, what am I going to do? Stop?

Hogg intimated that if someone did succeed in harming him it would only embolden the gun control movement, saying that it is "the stupidest thing they could do to try to end the movement. Because that would make it even more successful in the end. Because it would invigorate us and create f—ing change."