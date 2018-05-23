Outgoing Rep. Luis Gutierrez Paid Wife $60K From Campaign Funds This Cycle

Outgoing Democratic representative Luis Gutierrez (D., Ill.) has paid his wife $60,000 from his campaign funds so far this election cycle, Federal Election Commission filings show.

Gutierrez, who announced last year that he will not seek reelection to Congress in November, has paid his wife, Soraida, more than $430,000 over the course of the last eight years to act as his campaign treasurer and oversee his committee’s “management and fundraising.”

Soraida has collected 10 checks totaling $60,000 from the campaign since January 2017, the start of the current election cycle, and has been the recipient of nearly 40 percent of the campaign’s total operating expenditures during this time, filings show.

Gutierrez’s campaign has reported $90,000 in donations this cycle, $31,000 of which came from other campaign committees. The campaign raised only $3,569.36 from individual contributors. – READ MORE

