In messaging shift, Democrats are now the ones promising to ‘drain the swamp’

Democrats are now employing a familiar rallying cry that helped define President Trump’s presidential campaign, a combative messaging shift ahead of what analysts say will be a bruising midterm election season.

Expect to hear Democrats urging voters to “drain the swamp” this time around, observers say, because their internal polling has shown that the electorate is increasingly concerned about weeding out corruption in Washington a year and a half after Trump’s win.

“President Trump has embraced the most egregious establishment Republican norms and appointed the most conflict-of-interest-ridden Cabinet in my lifetime,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, told reporters Monday.

He added: “The swamp has never been more foul, or more fetid, than under this president.”

The move is a shift for Democrats, who last summer emphasized their positive plans to improve the economy, instead of taking shots at Trump and supposed cronyism in the White House, The Hill reported. – READ MORE

