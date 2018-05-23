True Pundit

Pelosi, Schumer Call Trump ‘The Swamp.’ Combined, They’ve Spent More Years In Office Than Trump’s Been Alive

Posted on by
At a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol building Monday, Democratic leaders accused President Donald Trump of being “the swamp.”

Nancy Pelosi has been serving Congress since 1987. That’s a total of 31 years. Schumer was first elected to statewide office as a state assemblyman in New York in 1975. He was elected to Congress in 1980 and the U.S. Senate in 1999. That is a total of 43 years in public office.

Combined, Pelosi and Schumer have served 74 years in public office.

That is more years that President Trump has been alive (71 years). – READ MORE

At a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol building Monday, Democratic leaders accused President Donald Trump of being "the swamp." "Instead of delivering on his promise to 'drain the swamp,'

