Pelosi, Schumer Call Trump ‘The Swamp.’ Combined, They’ve Spent More Years In Office Than Trump’s Been Alive

At a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol building Monday, Democratic leaders accused President Donald Trump of being “the swamp.”

Nancy Pelosi has been serving Congress since 1987. That’s a total of 31 years. Schumer was first elected to statewide office as a state assemblyman in New York in 1975. He was elected to Congress in 1980 and the U.S. Senate in 1999. That is a total of 43 years in public office.

Combined, Pelosi and Schumer have served 74 years in public office.

That is more years that President Trump has been alive (71 years). – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1