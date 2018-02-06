The Outfit Melania Trump Wore Out Of The White House On Monday Was Breathtaking

After going a few weeks without making any public appearances, the first lady is now back to doing her thing and blowing everyone away with her fashion choices whenever she steps out.

On Monday morning she and Donald Trump departed the White House for a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio where the president will deliver a speech on tax reform, and the outfit she was wearing caught everyone’s eye on the South Lawn of the White House. – READ MORE

President Trump and the first lady celebrated the Super Bowl at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. To kick off the celebration, Trump and Melania watched the Florida Atlantic University Marching Band and cheerleaders perform patriotic songs in front of the club.

Trump, who is a big fan of the New England Patriots, wore a black suit and red tie. Melania was not so subtle. The first lady made sure to show who she was rooting for by wearing Patriots colors. Melania was wearing the red, white and blue of the Patriots as she watched the performance. – READ MORE

First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida with President Trump and their son Barron, wearing a red coat with a matching bag and red shoe soles to tie the ensemble together.

Melania, hardly ever photographed in blue jeans, wore a pair of skinny, ankle-cut jeans with a navy blue sweater as the base of her outfit. Draped over her shoulders, as she often does, the Slovenian-born First Lady wore a red cashmere coat by the Parisian brand Maison Ullens.- READ MORE