Soros Targeted After White House Rolls Out Revamped Petitions Page

The White House’s petitions page is finally back online after a major update, and one of the biggest targets after the revamp could be liberal financier George Soros.

A petition called “Declare George Soros a terrorist and seize all of his related organizations’ assets under RICO and NDAA law” on whitehouse.gov has already gathered over 150,000 signatures.

That’s well more than the 100,000 signatures needed to qualify for a response from the president.

The petition states that “George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State (sic).”

It also notes that Soros “has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government.” – READ MORE

Liberal billionaire George Soros grabbed headlines at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Thursday by attacking internet giants Google and Facebook. Conveniently ignoring his own investment in these companies, Soros branded them a “menace to society.”

“They deliberately engineer addiction to the services they provide,” Soros said. “This can be very harmful, particularly for adolescents. There is a similarity between internet platforms and gambling companies. Casinos have developed techniques to hook gamblers to the point where they gamble away all their money, even money they don’t have. Something very harmful and maybe irreversible is happening to human attention in the digital age. Not just distraction or addiction: social media companies are inducing people to give up their autonomy.”

Well, Soros would know about gambling: after all, he made his billions, by gambling in the casino of the financial markets. It worked out great for him, turning him into a fabulously wealthy plutocrat afforded the platform to pontificate pompously to his fellow elitists at Davos, and to indulge his personal political predilections by throwing his money at liberal causes.

But let’s remember: it’s money he made off the backs of the poor and the working class. Soros’ gambling happens to have wrecked the lives of millions of working people, not least in the United Kingdom, where his manipulation of the currency markets in the early 1990s caused a deep recession and untold misery for millions.

Soros claimed that President Trump is attempting to turn America into “a mafia state,” and – really amping up the hyperventilation (was it the mountain air?) – he argued that “not only the survival of open society but the survival of our entire civilization is at stake. The rise of leadership such as Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States have much to do with this.”- READ MORE

On Thursday, far-left billionaire George Soros, who is the financial backbone of the Democratic Party, attacked President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“Not only the survival of open society but the survival of our entire civilization is at stake,” Soros added. “The rise of leadership such as Kim Jong Un in North Korea and Donald Trump in the United States have much to do with this.”

Soros, who also reportedly lost $1 billion after the stock market boomed under Trump, then made a prediction that almost seemed to be a veiled threat against the president.

“Clearly I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world,” Soros continued. “But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner.”

Soros has been in panic mode ever since Trump won the election, saying shortly afterward, “We must do something to push back against what’s happening here,” claiming that “dark forces that have been awakened” by the election. – READ MORE