OUCH: After An Intense Debate On Immigration, Democrat Midterm Advantage Is Down AGAIN

Democrats had hoped to capitalize on widespread furor over the Trump Administration’s policy of separating illegal immigrant families awaiting asylum hearings, but according to a CBS poll out Monday, taken during the two-week-long immigration debate, Democrats actually slid another point on the November generic ballot.

In response to a question asking which party voters would prefer control Congress in November, 40% of respondents said “Democrats,” whereas 36% of respondents said “Republicans,” down one point on the same poll from just two weeks ago.

The poll’s margin of error is just under 3%, putting Republicans and Democrats in a statistical dead heat, just as Congressional campaigns enter the crucial summer months.

The CBS result isn’t even an outlier. A Reuters tracking poll shows Democrats down four points from the second week of June. But more importantly, even favorable polls show a lack of fluctuation following what should have been a key moment for Congressional Democrats; the Economist showed Democrats losing a point since the beginning of June and Quinnipiac showed Democrats motionless these last two weeks. – READ MORE

