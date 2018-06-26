True Pundit

Jim Carrey Painting Shows Trump Crucifying Jesus

After painting several works focused on gun violence and authoring a number of disgusting portraits of President Trump’s cabinet members — depicting, in one case, the gruesome deaths of the president’s sons — Jim Carrey’s artwork has taken on a spiritual tone.

Jim Carrey says the painting represents Christianity, Trump-style.

“Christianity, Trump style: ‘Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren’t crucified,'” read Carrey’s caption, a nonsensical riff on Trump’s comments about Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). – READ MORE

Jim Carrey Painting Shows Trump Crucifying Jesus

Another week, another incident of Jim Carrey rehearsing for the "Dumb and Dumber" sequel that will never happen.

