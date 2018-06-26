Jim Carrey Painting Shows Trump Crucifying Jesus

After painting several works focused on gun violence and authoring a number of disgusting portraits of President Trump’s cabinet members — depicting, in one case, the gruesome deaths of the president’s sons — Jim Carrey’s artwork has taken on a spiritual tone.

Jim Carrey says the painting represents Christianity, Trump-style.

Christianity, Trump style: “Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He's a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren't crucified.” https://t.co/NrLGWEXcRi pic.twitter.com/tiSCoPdTpX — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 25, 2018

“Christianity, Trump style: ‘Jesus was a loser. A failed carpenter. He’s a savior because he was crucified. I like people that weren’t crucified,'” read Carrey’s caption, a nonsensical riff on Trump’s comments about Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). – READ MORE

