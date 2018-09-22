O’Rourke rakes in $9.1M online in August

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) is raking in cash in his Texas Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R), bringing in $9.1 million in August alone, according to a new federal filing from ActBlue.

The three-term House Democrat turned heads earlier this year when he raised $10.4 million overall between April and June. Cruz brought in about $4.1 million in the same timeframe, and has raised a total of about $23.7 million so far this year.

O'Rourke mounted what appeared to be a longshot bid against Cruz last year. But in recent months, the race has tightened and O'Rourke has showed himself to be an adept fundraiser.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke slammed law enforcement on Wednesday while attending a town hall at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, calling them “the new Jim Crow.”

A top White House official expressed concern behind close doors over the weekend that Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) is too vulnerable for comfort and risks being unseated by Democratic challenger Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Mike Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, told Republican Party donors at a closed-door meeting that the GOP is battling serious vulnerabilities ahead of the midterm elections, including widespread “hate” for President Donald Trump and the prospect that Cruz could lose for not being “likable” enough.

“There’s a very real possibility we will win a race for Senate in Florida and lose a race in Texas for Senate, OK? I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s a possibility. How likable is a candidate? That still counts,” Mulvaney said, according to the New York Times.

The Texas senator, who was campaigning in Houston on Saturday, dismissed Mulvaney and his comments.

"I don't worry about what some political guy in Washington says. I worry about what the people of Texas say," Cruz said.