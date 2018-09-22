Nikki Haley Says She Told NYT the ‘Real Facts’ of Misleading Curtain Story — And They Published It Anyway (VIDEO)

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley spoke out against the misleading New York Times story that appeared to blame her for the purchase of $52,000 curtains in her residence.

Nikki Haley on the New York Times' curtain story: "I hadn’t even taken the job when these curtains were picked out. And so, the idea that this came out, we told the reporters that these were the facts. They knew the facts and they released the story anyway." pic.twitter.com/fTycNbcKNO — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 21, 2018

Speaking with Fox New’s Martha MacCallum on Thursday, Haley said she and her office made a point to tell the Times the framing of the story was not accurate.

“We told the reporters that these were the facts; they knew the facts and released the story anyway,” she said.

“Unfortunately, if you are in public service, this is the life we live every day,” Haley added. “It’s just a matter of, this one got through. You know, we’re stopping stories every day that aren’t truthful or don’t have the facts.” – READ MORE

A New York Times Headline Attacks Un Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Extravagant Curtains, Even Though The Obama Administration Ordered Them In 2016.

The fake news headline snarks, “Nikki Haley’s View of New York Is Priceless. Her Curtains? $52,701.”

In the first paragraph, the far-left Times goes on to attack Haley and President Trump’s State Department because they “spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.”

The word “spent” is crucial, however, because after five whole paragraphs describing Haley’s “spectacular views” in her leased $58,000 a month “full-floor penthouse, with handsome hardwood floors covering large open spaces stretching nearly 6,000 square feet,” the Times at long last reveals the truth… …

The Obama administration ordered those $52,701 curtains.

What’s more the Obama administration chose the $58,000 per month penthouse.- READ MORE