Ben and Jerry team up with MoveOn.org to create Democrat-inspired ice cream flavors

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are teaming up with MoveOn.org to hold a contest for a new line of Democrat-inspired ice cream flavors.

The contest, announced Friday, will select the seven best ice cream flavors inspired by Democratic House challengers Jess King, Lauren Underwood, Aftab Pureval, J.D Scholten, Ammar Campa Najjar, Stephany Rose Spaulding and James Thompson.

“We need a Democratic majority to check President Trump’s unrestrained power,” Mr. Cohen and Mr. Greenfield said in a press release on MoveOn.org’s website. “And we also need to send progressive champions to Congress who will fix our health care system with Medicare for All, protect clean air and water, and get big money out of politics.

“But we need your help! We need to come up with seven amazing ice cream flavors (and flavor names) that not only taste great but also capture the essence of what each candidate stands for,” they said. – READ MORE