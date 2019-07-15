Jon Stewart Demands Mitch McConnell Pass 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Replenishments

Now that the U.S. House has cleared the replenishment bill for the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has called upon Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to ensure that the U.S. Senate sends the bill up to President Donald Trump for a signature before the Congressional recess.

Speaking with Andrea Mitchell on MSNBC, Stewart asked Mitch McConnell to keep his promise of bringing the bill to a vote by August 2, reports Deadline.

“Then everyone can exhale and go home,” Stewart said alongside 9/11 recovery worker John Feal. “John Feal has given 15 years of his life, half a foot and his kidney to this cause. It’s in sight, but it’s not done. I don’t think any of us feel comforted.”

The 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund was created to aid the first responders who led the rescue effort on Ground Zero for several months after the Twin Towers collapsed on 9/11 — a tragedy that caused many permanent illnesses. On Friday, the House passed the replenishments for the funds by an overwhelming majority — 402 to 12. Fox News reports that it “comes as the $7 billion 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund is being depleted and has cut benefit payments by up to 70 percent.” The bill would ensure the fund can pay benefits for 70 years.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already agreed to bring the bill to a floor vote once it hits the Senate. In a statement on Friday, he praised the first responders for their intense heroism on that fateful day in 2001.