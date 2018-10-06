O’Reilly lashes out at ‘left wing mob’ over sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly condemned Democrats as a “left wing mob” on Wednesday for what he said was their refusal to give Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “due process” as he faces sexual misconduct allegations.

“Many Americans like me are furious that the man is being denied due process by the left,” O’Reilly wrote in an op-ed on his website. “Morons like Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Ct.) loudly bellow that they believe the accuser. Based on what?”

O’Reilly, who has faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations, later added that, “according to the leftwing mob, all ‘survivors,’ ‘victims,’ or whatever other label is used, must be believed, no matter if the allegations are denied.”

“And if you don’t immediately believe the accuser, then you are an abuser,” he said.

O’Reilly’s op-ed comes amid heightened tensions surrounding Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court and multiple sexual assault allegations that have been brought against him. – READ MORE

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said the Democrats’ handling of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, writ large, has been “evil.”

Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, highlighted the behavior of Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who was the first to receive Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Kavanaugh.

She called Feinstein’s decision to hold onto the allegations after first receiving them in July a “national disgrace.”

Cheney said the allegations were “weaponized” against Kavanaugh. “It really is evil if you think about it,” she said, adding that many Democrats are part of the #MeToo movement and claim to stand for women’s rights.

She said Democrats tried to “take a page out of the playbook from Justice Thomas’ confirmation hearing. – READ MORE