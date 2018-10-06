WATCH: TMZ asks Lindsey Graham if Trump should win Nobel prize. His answer (featuring Obama) is hilarious.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that liberals will lose their minds — and their wills to live — if President Donald Trump won the Nobel Peace Prize.

TMZ approached Graham on Thursday in Washington, D.C., where they asked him if he believed Trump would be a good candidate for the coveted prize.

Graham eventually issued a standard response, but not before making a joke at the expense of liberals across the country.

“Well, if North Korea comes through, yes,” Graham answered. “I’ll say this: if Donald Trump gets the Nobel Peace Prize, liberals all over the world will jump out of buildings.” – READ MORE

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham did not take kindly to a group of protesters who followed him to his car, yelling demeaning comments.

I WITNESSED BASED LINDSEY GRAHAM IRL Graham was walking to his car. Protesters followed him screaming that they would remove him from office. Graham spins around & says: “Well, please move to South Carolina.” Then looks back at me & smiles. Cryinghttps://t.co/3LuzaR6Adh pic.twitter.com/J8mI2X8b2u — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 5, 2018

The protesters were waiting outside of Graham’s Senate office building protesting Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The protesters ran from their position standing on the side of the road with “STOP KAVANAUGH” signs to harass the Senator on his way to his waiting car.

The women yelled that Graham was “despicable” and needed to be “kicked out of office.” In response, Graham smiled and wondered aloud if the women were South Carolina voters. “We will vote you out of South Carolina!” the protester said.- READ MORE