Oregon Senate closes due to ‘possible militia threat’ after Republican walkout

The Oregon state Senate closed Saturday after a “possible militia threat” from a right-wing group — amid a broader drama over a walkout by Republican lawmakers over looming climate change legislation.

RIght-wing groups posted their support for the 12 rebel Republicans on Friday, including one group — the Oregon Three Percenters — who joined in an armed takeover of a wildlife refuge in 2016.

OREGON GOV SENDS OUT STATE POLICE TO FIND GOP LAWMAKERS SKIPPING CLIMATE VOTE

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Senate President Peter Courtney told The Associated Press that the Oregon state police “recommended that the Capitol be closed tomorrow due to a possible militia threat.”

Oregon State Police, in a statement, said it has been “monitoring information throughout the day that indicates the safety of legislators, staff and citizen visitors could be compromised if certain threatened behaviors were realized.” – read more