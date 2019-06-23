London Mayor Sadiq Khan: Trump Is A ‘Six-Foot-Three Child’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan returned to his anti-Trump antics by calling the President of the United States a “six-foot-three child” while speaking at an education conference Saturday, reports The Guardian.

“For those of you that have your phones on, if somebody starts tweeting about me – a 6ft 3 child in the White House – can you let me know?” Khan said at the Together for Education event at Central Hall in Westminster.

Khan, the mayor to one of the world’s most important cities, has been relentless in his attacks against the president, and those attacks often go beyond just criticizing Trump’s politics. On the eve of President Trump traveling to Britain for a state visit, the mayor actually said that Queen Elizabeth II should not dignify the president by hosting him, as if Trump were a vicious foreign dictator.

“Of course we should have a close relationship with the president of the United States, but we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet; we shouldn’t have a state banquet,” Khan said. “History tells us only two presidents have had a state visit. “I think President Trump is certainly not in the same class as those two.” – READ MORE