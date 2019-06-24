Ocasio-Cortez Refuses Invite To Visit Concentration Camps With Holocaust Survivor

On Sunday, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) declined an invitation from a Holocaust remembrance group to visit Nazi concentration camps with a Holocaust survivor, suggesting that it was part of a “far-right” scheme designed for “political gain.”

Ocasio-Cortez made the remarks in response to a tweet from Rep. Steve King (R-IA), who was kicked off his congressional committees by Republican leaders after remarks he made about white nationalism.

.@AOC I went to Auschwitz & Birkenau with Eddie Mausberg & Jonny Daniels with In the Depths. I went with a deep understanding of the Shoah and had a profound personal experience. Please accept their offer. https://t.co/9tjqgdP6N5 — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) June 23, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez responded by saying she was rejecting the offer as she believed it was part of how “the far-right manipulates these moments for political gain.”

Ocasio-Cortez wrote: “The last time you went on this trip it was reported that you also met w/ fringe Austrian neo-Nazi groups to talk shop. So I’m going to have to decline your invite. But thank you for revealing to all how transparently the far-right manipulates these moments for political gain.” – read more