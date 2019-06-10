Oregon ‘National Popular Vote’ Legislation Passes; Governor Expected To Sign

On April 9, the Oregon state Senate voted 17-12 to pass legislation (SB 870) to join the National Popular Vote (NPV) compact. On Wednesday, the state House of Representatives voted 37-22 in favor of the legislation.

The bill is now headed to the desk of Democratic Governor Kate Brown. Nikki Fisher, the governor’s deputy press secretary, told HuffPost: “The Governor has always believed that every vote matters and supported National Popular Vote since 2009 as Secretary of State.”

In a 2009 letter signaling her support for the NPV legislation, then-Secretary of State Brown wrote about the impact of the 2008 Democratic primary election, and how “when voters believe that their vote affects the outcome of an election, or moreover, when they feel their vote matters,” engagement increases.

In short, as described by the National Popular Vote official website, the NPV is a state-by-state process that "would guarantee the Presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes across all 50 states and the District of Columbia."


