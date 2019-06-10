Radical feminist takes abortion debate to unthinkably evil place: ‘Killing that we need to be able to defend’ (VIDEO)

Just how radical is leftist feminism becoming? If a disturbing new video gaining attention online is any indication of the left’s trajectory, then the debate surrounding abortion will soon enter its darkest period yet.

The video, featuring author and radical feminist Sophie Lewis, describes pregnancy as “gestational work” and abortion as “an acceptable violence” and “a form of killing that we need to be able to defend.”

The video, posted by publishing house Verso Books, is meant to promote Lewis’ book, “Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family,” in which she argues that family should be abolished — a starkly Marxist ideal fully tested in the 20th century — and that human reproduction should happen only through surrogacy. – READ MORE