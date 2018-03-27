Politics
Oregon Middle School Teacher Placed on Leave for Participating in Walkout
Oregon middle school teacher Chris Riser was placed on leave for participating in a February walkout conducted on the one-year anniversary of a February 9, 2017, officer-involved shooting.
The school contends that Riser’s actions “subjected [students] to the risk of potentially severe harm” and has not said how long he will be on leave.
The Oregonian reports that Riser teaches at Ockley Green Middle School. The walkout was conducted “in support of the family of Quanice Hayes, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by Portland police on Feb. 9, 2017.” – READ MORE
