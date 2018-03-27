Oregon Middle School Teacher Placed on Leave for Participating in Walkout

Oregon middle school teacher Chris Riser was placed on leave for participating in a February walkout conducted on the one-year anniversary of a February 9, 2017, officer-involved shooting.

The school contends that Riser’s actions “subjected [students] to the risk of potentially severe harm” and has not said how long he will be on leave.

The Oregonian reports that Riser teaches at Ockley Green Middle School. The walkout was conducted “in support of the family of Quanice Hayes, a 17-year-old who was shot and killed by Portland police on Feb. 9, 2017.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1