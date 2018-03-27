FLASHBACK: MSM Deemed Clinton-Lewinsky Affair Nothing More Than Consensual Sex

“Is It Only About Sex?” wrote the New York Times in August 1998.

“Maybe It Is About Sex,” wrote Slate the same month.

“High crimes? Or just a sex cover-up?” Time magazine wrote the next month.

That was the tack back then, after 50-year-old Bill Clinton was accused of having sex with a 22-year-old White House intern, often in the Oval Office. Clinton vehemently denied the allegation, wagging a crooked finger as he spat: “I want you to listen to me. I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Ms. Lewinsky. I never told a single person to lie, not a single time, never.”

Before the whole mess unraveled, Clinton also said: ”It is time to stop the pursuit of personal destruction and the prying into private lives and get on with our national life.”

Democrats and liberals and the very liberal mainstream media deemed the whole affair to be “only about sex.” They castigated the report issued by independent counsel Kenneth Starr as obsessed with sex and dismissed the scandal as nothing more than, as then-first lady Hillary Clinton said, a “right-wing conspiracy.” Even after his Senate trial, Democrats applauded Clinton and portrayed him as the victim of “politics of personal destruction.”

Even worse, the MSM and liberals sought to blame the young woman at the center of the mess. “Tapes reportedly portray Lewinsky as obsessed — magazine says she was fixated on creating romantic link with Clinton,” Knight Ridder reported in June 1998. There were plenty more stories that portrayed Lewinsky as solely to blame for the affair. – READ MORE

