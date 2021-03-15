Oregon Dems Wants To Dish Out $123,000 In Reparations To Black Oregonians

Oregon Democrats have introduced legislation that would give $123,000 in reparations to black Oregonians over the course of their lives.

According to a copy of the state Senate bill, the government will pay six figures to any person who can demonstrate that they are a descendant of American slaves and have “identified as African-American” on legal documents.

The text of the bill directs the state Department of Revenue to establish a reparations payment program to black Oregonians “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and provide documentation that they identify as “African-American” for at least 10 years. Recipients must reside in the state for at least two years before the application deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

The payment would be an annuity where recipients would receive $123,000 paid out over the course of their life, plus interest.

The average black man has a lifespan of 75 years, so if a 30-year-old black man applies for the reparations program he would receive a yearly payment of approximately $2,733 per year from the Oregonian government. If the recipient receives a five percent interest rate on the reparations money, they could receive up to $2,870 per year. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --