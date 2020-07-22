Oregon Dem: Portland Not Out of Control, Some People ‘Have Strong Feelings’

Oregon congressman Earl Blumenauer (D.) said Tuesday morning that Portland isn’t “out of control,” but rather, “there are some people who have strong feelings,” after protesters attacked federal officers with fireworks this weekend.

“Portland, Oregon, is not out of control. To be sure there are some people who have strong feelings,” Blumenauer, who represents most of Portland in Oregon’s Third Congressional District, said. “There are some who have done things that are inappropriate and unlawful, but that is the challenge of our local officials and our state officials to manage it, not having somebody unwelcome, uninvited, and unprepared coming in to take this difficult situation and make it worse.”

This past weekend, rioters barricaded federal officers inside the Hatfield federal courthouse and proceeded to launch fireworks toward the building. They also set fire to a Portland police union building. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --