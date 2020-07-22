FBI Arrests Ohio House Speaker, Former GOP Chairman in Alleged $60M Bribery Scheme

After an FBI raid this morning at the farm owned by Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, federal officials arrested Householder and several other prominent Ohio Republicans, including Matt Borges, former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party.

U.S. Attorney David DeVillers confirmed Householder’s arrest but refused to discuss the case. A press conference has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to announce the charges. A spokesperson for DeVillers described the case to reporters as a “public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million.”

The 84-page FBI complaint remains under seal ahead of planned federal court appearances in Cincinnati this afternoon.

A source told PJ Media that the case is connected to House Bill 6, a controversial energy bill that bailed out nuclear and coal-powered plants while reducing green energy mandates, which Householder, a Republican, shepherded through the Ohio House.

In addition to Householder and Borges, several others were arrested: lobbyists Neil Clark and Juan Cespedes, and Jeffrey Longstreth, an advisor to Householder. – READ MORE

