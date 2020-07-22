Nashville Man Told By State He’s Positive For Coronavirus. He Was Never Tested.

A Nashville man told his local news station last week that he received at least three calls from the state about apparently testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The problem? He was never tested.

According to News4 Investigates, Brock Ballou, a resident of the Nashville suburb of Mount Juliet, said he was anticipating a call from a contact tracer after one of his coworkers tested positive for COVID-19. However, the tracer repeatedly told Mr. Ballou that he was positive for the virus, despite the fact that he was never tested, he says.

“She specifically said – I’m looking at it right here – you tested positive – this is a follow up call to see how your symptoms are,” Ballou told the news station.

Asked if he possibly misheard the woman on the phone, Ballou said she reiterated his supposedly positive test results multiple times. – READ MORE

