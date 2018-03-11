Oregon: 20-Year-Old Sues Kroger for Refusing to Sell Him Shotgun Shells

A 20-year-old is suing Kroger for not being allowed to purchase a shotgun shell because of his age.

In court filings possessed by Breitbart News, the plaintiff, Airion Grace, claims that the purchase refusal is “unlawful age discrimination.”

Grace attempted to buy shotgun shells at a Washington County Kroger subsidiary, Fred Meyer, “on or about March 6, 2018.” He went to the gun/ammunition counter in the store, asked for a box of shotgun shells, and was told he could not purchase them because he was not 21.

On March 1, Breitbart News reported that Kroger announced it would no longer sell firearms and ammunition to anyone 18-20 years old. – READ MORE

