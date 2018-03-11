Critics bash House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s ‘bait and switch’ fundraising email

An email sent by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had the subject line “NOT asking you for money.”

The email was sent out in February on behalf of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the official campaign arm of the House Democrats, the Daily Caller reported. The email started off by suggesting Republicans were compromising U.S. national security by failing to fully investigate Russian election interference.

“It’s clear to me that these Republicans have more loyalty to their political party than our country,” Pelosi’s email stated. “Their actions are dangerous. They’re reckless. And they’re disqualifying.”

Critics saw the email as a way to entice supporters to take a “Russian Investigation Survey.” At the end of the survey was a request for donations.

“Will you pitch in $3 (or more!) to help the DCCC support Democratic House candidates every step of the way to victory and flip the House in 2018?” stated the last question of the survey.

The Center for Public Integrity noted that Pelosi’s “bait-and-switch” fundraising email is among a more than two dozen DCCC emails since January 2017 that used similar tactics.

The Center called the DCCC’s fundraising emails unparalleled in national politics. – READ MORE

