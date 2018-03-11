Kamala Harris: ‘I Support’ Oakland Mayor Who Helped Criminal Illegal Aliens Evade Deportation ‘100 Percent’

Senator and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-CA) says she “100 percent” supports Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s (D) decision to help criminal illegal aliens evade deportation ahead of a raid by federal immigration officials.

During a fundraiser for the YMCA’s “Y for Youth Luncheon,” Harris defended Schaaf, who made national headlines last month when she warned criminal illegal aliens of a coming raid in Oakland by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Subsequently, Schaaf helped many criminal illegal aliens with sex crime convictions, drunk driving convictions, and armed robbery convictions escape arrest and deportation.

Harris defended Schaaf, saying “I think Mayor Schaaf is doing exactly what she believes is in the best interest of her community, and I support that 100 percent,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The liberal senator said the Trump administration was attempting to “roll back the clock” by enforcing federal immigration laws.– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1