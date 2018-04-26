Orca Coolers Was Asked About Their Stance on the Second Amendment — Their Answer Leaves No Questions

As the controversy continues between the National Rifle Association and outdoor cooler company Yeti, outdoor enthusiasts have wondered where other brands stand on the Second Amendment and the NRA.

For Orca Coolers, the company’s CEO released a statement that put all concerns to rest:

Good Afternoon ORCA Nation,

We’ve gotten a lot of questions about ORCA’s stance on the 2nd Amendment, so I wanted to set the record straight. I often think bigger companies forget what got them there. ORCA will always support our 2nd Amendment rights- period. Our roots have always been with the outdoor industry – hunting, fishing, camping and enjoying our tailgates at sporting events. Our coolers are Made In The USA and we’re very proud of that. Rest assured, we will continue to support our customers, our constitution and our great country. Thank you for your continued business and support and as a token of customer appreciation, please use code USA20 for 20% off our site until April 30th!

-Cliff Walker Owner/CEO

