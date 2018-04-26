Politics TV
WATCH: Sarah Sanders Twists Acosta Like A Pretzel – Reminds Him Not To Whine About Twisting Words
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders gave CNN’s Jim Acosta a taste of his own medicine after he complained about being taken out of context on Wednesday.
Acosta whined on Wednesday afternoon that media outlets “twisted” his words from a recent Variety Magazine interview. Acosta said that many “people around the country… don’t have all their faculties and in some cases their elevator might not hit all floors.”
During Wednesday’s press briefing, Acosta claimed that the president said his pick for VA secretary, Dr. Ronny Jackson, does not have the experience necessary for the position. Sanders referenced Acosta’s earlier tweet in her response, arguing that he was taking the president “out of context.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders gave CNN's Jim Acosta a taste of his own medicine after he complained about being taken out of context on Wednesday. WATCH: Acosta whined on Wednesday afterno