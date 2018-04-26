Trump says Comey ‘guilty of crimes,’ warns DOJ he won’t ‘stay away’ forever

President Trump, in a fiery exclusive interview with “Fox & Friends,” blasted former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday as a “liar and a leaker” who is “guilty of crimes” — while issuing a stern warning to the Justice Department about the Russia probe.

He said he tries to “stay away” from the Justice Department’s affairs, “but at some point I won’t.” He suggested the DOJ hasn’t adequately scrutinized Comey and others amid the focus on the Russia probe.

“Our Justice Department should be looking at that kind of stuff, not the nonsense of collusion with Russia. There is no collusion with me and Russia, and everyone knows that,” he said.

The president, who called into “Fox & Friends,” specifically slammed the memos that Comey leaked to a friend to spur a special counsel appointment.

He said they included classified information, and challenged their accuracy.

“He leaked classified information to get a special counsel and leaked the memos which are classified – the memos were about me and he didn’t write those memos accurately. He wrote a lot of phony stuff,” Trump said. “He is guilty of crimes.” – READ MORE

