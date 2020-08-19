Oprah Winfrey Explains ‘Using Whiteness as a Weapon’ on Her Apple TV Show

Billionaire media mogul Oprah Winfrey described “whiteness” as a potential “weapon” used by white people against non-whites in the latest episode of her eponymous Apple TV series, The Oprah Winfrey Conversation.

In an episode entitled “How to Be an Antiracist,” Winfrey referred to a May incident in New York City’s Central Park in which a white woman, Amy Cooper, called the police on a black man, Christian Cooper, following a dispute involving the woman’s dog.

“White privilege” may be a more effective linguistic term is reconfigured as “white advantage,” speculated Winfrey.

Winfrey said: So I’m guessing you all saw the tape of Amy Cooper in Central Park calling 911 and reporting that an African American man is threatening her life. Everybody’s nodding? Good. And that brought to life, I think, this idea of using whiteness as a weapon.

You know, a lot has been said about Amy Cooper, but I said that I think of her as a great teacher for us in this moment.I think she happens to be here to show us in a way that just talking about it a lot of people might not have recognized whiteness as a weapon.

So I want to ask this group, do you understand now more clearly what that means? Using whiteness as a weapon?

The episode’s featured guest was Ibram X. Kendi, who directs Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research. It included five white guests, who accused themselves of being “racist.” Winfrey praised her guests for doing so. – READ MORE

