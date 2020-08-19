Chicago police arrest woman for looting during protests — they say she livestreamed it on Facebook

A woman was arrested by police for allegedly looting during the protests in Chicago, and they say they caught her because she livestreamed her actions on Facebook.

Chicago police charged 22-year-old Taeshia Rochon with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of looting. They say that the Looting Task Force received a tip about the video Rochon posted to Facebook Live.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office accused Rochon of posting two livestream videos of her participating in looting at Nordstrom and Sunglass Hut.

Videos from her livestream were widely circulated on social media during the rioting and looting of downtown Chicago stores on Aug. 10 – READ MORE

