Kamala Harris owes over $1M to vendors from failed presidential bid

Joe Biden‘s running mate, Kamala Harris, owes more than $1.1 million in unpaid bills from her failed presidential bid, according to filings with the Federal Election Committee.

Harris, a California senator, raised about $39 million during her 2019 campaign to become the Democratic nominee while spending about $40 million, the filings show. She suspended her campaign in December amid a drop in polling and a lack of money.

According to Bloomberg News, which first reported the story, Harris’ campaign owes $523,883 to Perkins Coie LLP, an international law firm whose election lawyers work for top Democrats. TorchStone Global LLC was owed $160,702, and SCRB Strategies, a California political consulting firm, was owed $92,408.

At the end of June, Harris’ campaign had just $116,380 in the bank, the filings show, but owed nearly $1.14 million in outstanding debt.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, tapped Harris as his vice president last week after weeks of speculation. Harris, 55, makes history as the first Black and Indian-American woman to appear on a major party’s presidential ticket. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --