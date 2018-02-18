Oprah says she’s waiting to hear from God about 2020 run, after Joy Behar mocked Pence for listening to Jesus

ABC News’ Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” came under fire this week for saying Vice President Mike Pence has a “mental illness” because he listens to Jesus – but it’s safe to assume she won’t have the same criticism of liberal hero Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey told CBS’ “60 Minutes Overtime” that God has not told her to run for president despite widespread speculation that her infamous Golden Globes speech was a preview of a potential 2020 matchup with President Trump.

Winfrey told “Overtime” that she was simply looking to give a good speech at the Globes and that God would make the decision if she decided to run for office.

“If God actually wanted me to run, wouldn’t God kinda tell me? And I haven’t heard that,” Winfrey said.

Behar, an outspoken liberal, mocked Pence after hearing that he allegedly takes direction from Jesus.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you… that’s called mental illness,” Behar said on Tuesday. The women of “The View” addressed the controversy on Thursday and Behar didn’t exactly apologize.

“I don’t mean to offend people but apparently I keep doing it,” she said. “It was a joke.” – READ MORE

