North Korea: Trump America First Policy ‘Queer as the Attempt of a Toad to Fly’

North Korean state media claimed in an article Friday that President Donald Trump’s policy agenda of “America First” is “queer” while also accusing him of “extremely vicious racism” in his first State of the Union address.

“In his State of the Union address, he spat out the sophism that ‘we are one team, one nation, and one family,’ but such an utterance is as queer as the attempt of a toad to fly in the sky as he made the U.S. seethe with hatred and anger by dint of his harsh migrant policy and extremely vicious racism in the past one year of his reign,” read an editorial in the propaganda outlet Pyongyang Times.

“Many around the world denounce Trump’s ‘America First’ as a source of evil that brings a new disaster to the world as well as to the United States,” it continues

The rogue communist state is known for its extraordinary provocative outbursts via state media outlets, many of which insult Trump directly or threaten to destroy the United States with a nuclear missile. – READ MORE

