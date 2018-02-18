MUELLER: Russian Meddling Began Before Trump Was Even A Candidate

Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election began before President Donald Trump even declared his candidacy, special counsel Robert Mueller’s recent indictment of Russian hackers reveals.

The Russian government had a strategic goal to “sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 presidential election” the indictment reads. The indictment also revealed activity pursued by the Russians to organize political rallies, building partisan social media audiences across the political spectrum, and funding political stunts.

According to Mueller, the Russian government created a sub agency known as the “translator project” which was “focused on the U.S. population and conducted operations on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube,” adding that the strategic goal of interfering in the 2016 US election was developed all the way back in May 2014. – READ MORE

