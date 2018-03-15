Openly atheist Dem trumped by Republican landslide in special election in Tennessee

Openly atheist Democrat Gayle Jordan lost a special election on Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Tennessee Senate.

Republican Shane Reeves won in a landslide, according to unofficial results from the Tennessee secretary of state. He received 13,139 votes compared to 5,179 votes for Jordan.

Conservative Shane Reeves beats self-proclaimed #atheist & Democrat Gayle Jordan for TN State Senate seat in District 14. @FOXNashville pic.twitter.com/CYz9cORgOw — Stacy Case (@StacyCase_) March 14, 2018

Reeves will fill a seat vacated by Republican Jim Tracy after he resigned to serve as state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development office. – READ MORE

