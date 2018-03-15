True Pundit

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Replacing Anderson Cooper In the 9 P.M. Slot

On Wednesday, CNN announced it was replacing host Anderson Cooper with “New Day” host Chris Cuomo for the 9 p.m. slot on weeknights.

Cuomo, 47, is the son of former New York governor Mario Cuomo and the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the current governor.

CNN’s ratings have plunged, as the network now trails both Fox News and MSNBC. When Cooper was competing with Sean Hannity, his audience was roughly one-third the size of Hannity’s. Cooper will now serve as anchor for one hour, rather than two as before. – READ MORE

On Wednesday, CNN announced it was replacing host Anderson Cooper with "New Day" host Chris Cuomo for the 9 p.m. slot on weeknights.
