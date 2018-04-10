Open Border-Loving George Lopez Thinks Conor McGregor Should Be Deported

Actor and vocal Trump critic George Lopez thinks Conor McGregor should be shipped off to Ireland after he threw a dolly through the window of a bus last week.

TMZ paparazzi caught up with him on Monday leaving the airport. Asked whether he was shocked by McGregor’s actions, Lopez condemned the violence and suggested he might be a threat.

“What is that?” Lopez asked. “If you got that much cash, why are you throwing hand carts through the window?”

When pressed on whether McGregor should be deported, Lopez doubled down.

“I’m in favor of that,” he said. “Mexicans get a free wall, who’s not going to like that?”

To be clear, George Lopez, who is of Mexican descent, often claims to be extremely lenient on immigration policy. Last year during a charity ball, Lopez was booed off the stage after he made fun of President Trump and used lewd language. – READ MORE

