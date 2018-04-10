True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Chelsea Handler Melts Down, Sends Gross Graphic Tweet About Fox News Host

Posted on by
Share:

Chelsea Handler had yet another Twitter meltdown Sunday–and it got totally gross.

Handler, apparently incensed by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro poking fun at Hollywood, sent a nasty tweet.

She told Pirro, “Get your vagina on straight.”- READ  MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Chelsea Handler Melts Down, Sends Gross Graphic Tweet About Fox News Host
Chelsea Handler Melts Down, Sends Gross Graphic Tweet About Fox News Host

Chelsea Handler had yet another Twitter meltdown Sunday--and it got totally gross. Handler, apparently incensed by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro poking fun at Hollywood, sent a nasty tweet. She told Pir

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: