Chelsea Handler Melts Down, Sends Gross Graphic Tweet About Fox News Host

Chelsea Handler had yet another Twitter meltdown Sunday–and it got totally gross.

Handler, apparently incensed by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro poking fun at Hollywood, sent a nasty tweet.

First of all, I graduated from 12th grade. Second of all, i don’t hide my taxes. Thirdly- it’s called free speech. Kind of like how the president tweets hateful threats and gets no punishment. As a woman, you should get your vagina on straight. https://t.co/0itylMADDx — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 8, 2018

She told Pirro, “Get your vagina on straight.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1