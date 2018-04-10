True Pundit

Why A Former ‘Cosby Show’ Guest Went Topless At Cosby Trial

Actress Nicolle Rochelle said she went topless at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault retrial Monday in hopes of making him “uncomfortable,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

The 38-year-old actress, who appeared on several episodes of the hit 80s “Cosby Show,” said that she had no plans of causing harm to the comedian, but just wanted to make him aware of her.

“I wanted him to feel my presence and to feel uncomfortable,” Rochelle explained.

The actress said despite the fact that Cosby never made her feel uncomfortable or acted inappropriately towards her on set, she was “horrified” by the accusations and showed up to show her support to the Cosby’s other accusers. – READ MORE

