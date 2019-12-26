Online social justice warrior trolls succeed in closing down nonprofit horse rescue shelter

According to WBZ-TV, a nonprofit horse rescue shelter is shutting down after social justice warriors succeeded in getting the shelter’s Facebook page shut down, thus cutting off their primary avenue for fundraising.

Blue Star Farm in West Brookfield, Massachusetts opened years ago as a shelter for abused horses. They currently house over 25 horses that have been rescued from situations in which they were being abused and neglected.

According to Blue Star Farm’s operators, many of the horses that were rescued were previously working horses, and so in order to provide a sense of stability for the horses, those horses were given tasks to perform in humane conditions.

This wasn't acceptable to some social justice warriors who felt that the animals should just be left free to wander in the fields, and complained to social media giant Facebook. As a result, Facebook yanked down the farm's page, and with it, the nonprofit organization's primary fundraising tool vanished.