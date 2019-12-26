CBC removes Donald Trump’s scene from ‘Home Alone 2’ broadcast: report

Donald Trump‘s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut from the film by the Canadian Broadcast Company this week, according to a new report.

Viewers took to social media with mixed criticism days ahead of Christmas as they recognized the American president’s noticeable absence from the 1992 film, Comicbook.com reported.

In a prime example of absurdity, CBC Cuts Donald Trump’s Home Alone 2 Cameo From Broadcast. Don’t love Trump, but come on folks – Your hysteria over this man has risen to evangelical fervor. Guessing he’ll be scrubbed from history books too?https://t.co/Bqq5vHNso6 — Cynthia P Garrett (@cgarrett101) December 26, 2019

“You guys are the biggest bush league ‘journalists’ of all time. Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bulls–t is that? #Defund,” one Twitter user wrote to the network.

“Welcome to the liberal government-controlled media,” another tweeted to the network.

“Don’t love Trump, but come on folks – Your hysteria over this man has risen to evangelical fervor. Guessing he’ll be scrubbed from history books too?” another tweeted. – READ MORE