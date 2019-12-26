CBC removes Donald Trump’s scene from ‘Home Alone 2’ broadcast: report

Donald Trump‘s cameo in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” was cut from the film by the Canadian Broadcast Company this week, according to a new report.

Viewers took to social media with mixed criticism days ahead of Christmas as they recognized the American president’s noticeable absence from the 1992 film, Comicbook.com reported.

“You guys are the biggest bush league ‘journalists’ of all time. Editing out Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2. What kind of state-sponsored bulls–t is that? #Defund,” one Twitter user wrote to the network.

“Welcome to the liberal government-controlled media,” another tweeted to the network.

“Don’t love Trump, but come on folks – Your hysteria over this man has risen to evangelical fervor. Guessing he’ll be scrubbed from history books too?” another tweeted. – READ MORE

