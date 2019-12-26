Graham Tells Pelosi ‘to Fish or Cut Bait’ on Sending Impeachment Articles to the Senate

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for not sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, telling her to “fish or cut bait” in a series of tweets.

On Monday night, Graham challenged Pelosi to transmit the articles since House Democrats argued that potential threats to the integrity of the 2020 presidential election demanded a speedy impeachment.

“It’s time for , who claimed impeachment was a national imperative, to fish or cut bait. Commit to sending the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate consistent with Constitutional obligations.”

If she refuses, Senate Republicans should take matters into our own hands. We are in charge of the Senate — not Pelosi or Schumer. Speaker Pelosi’s actions are an affront to the Constitution, the Senate, and denies President @realDonaldTrump his day in court. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) December 23, 2019

Graham continued to argue that if Pelosi continues to hold back, the Senate should proceed with its impeachment trial into President Donald Trump and called her actions an "affront to the Constitution."