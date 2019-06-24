Just-Promoted DCCC Official Has History of Homophobic, Racist Comments

A Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee official tapped last week to lead a new multimillion-dollar initiative to connect with “people of color and younger Americans” deleted thousands of old tweets after the Washington Free Beacon reached out regarding many homophobic and racially insensitive posts.

Tayhlor Coleman, a longtime staffer at the committee, was named the DCCC’s first director of the cycle of engagement, a role DCCC chairwoman Rep. Cheri Bustos (D., Ill.) said would be a “tremendous challenge.”

In February 2010, for example, she tweeted out concern about “giving a lesbian” her phone number, tagging the tweet with “#homophobia.”

Coleman has also regularly used the phrase “no homo,” a homophobic term born in the rap community used by men to make sure what they said won’t be construed as gay. She once wondered whether male athletes say “no homo” after smacking each other’s butts.

Coleman also once said she was too “concerned about safety” to go to a vending machine because there may be Mexicans there, a fear that may make outreach to the Hispanic community difficult. – READ MORE